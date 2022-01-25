Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 492.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 52,890 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 46.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ESE opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.85%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment design and manufacture specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines; products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to U.S.

