Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

