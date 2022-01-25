Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of ON24 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 131.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after buying an additional 530,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $17,160,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 6,456.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 371,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 365,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 42.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the second quarter worth $7,997,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sharat Sharan purchased 14,700 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,459.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 288,191 shares of company stock worth $4,734,720 in the last ninety days.

NYSE ONTF opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.98 million and a P/E ratio of -90.28.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

