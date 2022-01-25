Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of FibroGen worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

