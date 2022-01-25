Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 51.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 65.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hilltop by 81.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 130,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $257,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

