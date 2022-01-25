Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,388 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,370,391 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 358,066 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

