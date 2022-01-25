Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of York Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of York Water by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 158.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YORW stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

