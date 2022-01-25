Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,770 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of PBF Energy worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

