Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,138 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 112,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $656,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $77.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. Palomar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

