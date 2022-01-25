Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

IRWD opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.