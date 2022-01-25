Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,932 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after acquiring an additional 592,927 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,065,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,732,000 after acquiring an additional 533,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after acquiring an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 393.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 273,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

