Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,712 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.