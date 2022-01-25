Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,854 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 231.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Semtech by 130.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 353,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

SMTC opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.59. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.