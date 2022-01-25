Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 243,656 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 460,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 243,656 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of Accuray worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accuray by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accuray by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,985 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 45.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,773,000 after acquiring an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron C. Scott acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $385.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.