Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,091 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Surmodics worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Surmodics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a PE ratio of 147.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Surmodics had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Surmodics from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director David Dantzker sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $163,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,551 shares of company stock valued at $861,604 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.