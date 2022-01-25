Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,984 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 943.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 483,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

