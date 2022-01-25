Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,472 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Anaplan by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

