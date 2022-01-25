Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,161 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.84 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

