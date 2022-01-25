Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,560 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NHC opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.