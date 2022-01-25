Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AudioCodes worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,690,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,990,000 after buying an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AudioCodes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 121,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

AUDC opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

