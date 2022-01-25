Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.97.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

