RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target Lowered to €46.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Research analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

