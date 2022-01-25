Ryo Currency Reaches One Day Volume of $1,823.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,823.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,393.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.66 or 0.06607407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00294049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.02 or 0.00788663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064868 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00388412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00248811 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

