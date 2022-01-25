S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) traded down 8.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.30. 3,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC cut S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

