SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 5.7% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 74.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market cap of $11.35 million and $8,539.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00096413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.05 or 1.00163692 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00245156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.09 or 0.00342380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00148219 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006409 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001568 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

