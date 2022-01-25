SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $995.85 million and approximately $189,170.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

