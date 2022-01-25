Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.41) and the highest is ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

