Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will report earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.41) and the highest is ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $91.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.