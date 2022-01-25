SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Down 5.9%

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $37.92. 6,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 900,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

