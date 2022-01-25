salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 518 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRM traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 9,078,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.