salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 518 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $110,090.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CRM traded down $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.39. 9,078,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.46, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
