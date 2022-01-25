salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,178,101 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.38% of salesforce.com worth $1,017,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock worth $79,466,715. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

CRM stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.00. The stock had a trading volume of 128,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

