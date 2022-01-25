salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Cut by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $75,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

CRM traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. The company has a market cap of $216.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day moving average of $264.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

