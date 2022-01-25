salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 5.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.50, for a total transaction of $2,000,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,102 shares of company stock valued at $79,466,715. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.83. 177,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,479. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.14. The firm has a market cap of $217.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

