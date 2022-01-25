Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.33

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.33 and traded as high as $53.70. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 5,843 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

