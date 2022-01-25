Saltoro Capital LP Invests $1.56 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

