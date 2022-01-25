Saltoro Capital LP Invests $1.79 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,362,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

