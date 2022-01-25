Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

