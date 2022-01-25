Saltoro Capital LP Purchases 9,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 0.6% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,898,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

