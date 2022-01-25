Saltoro Capital LP Takes $2.03 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. California Resources comprises approximately 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.06% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in California Resources in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $1,127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,484 over the last ninety days.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

