Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

Shares of LMPX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 38,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.89. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

