Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,602 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

