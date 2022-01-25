Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPHDF)

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

