Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $6,396.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

