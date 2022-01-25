SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

SAP opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

