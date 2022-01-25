Sarcophagus Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,708.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $11.92 million and $15,708.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.46 or 0.06612911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.32 or 0.99968010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049658 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the exchanges listed above.

