Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. 19,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 491,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
