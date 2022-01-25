Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61. 19,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 491,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Sasol alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $161,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $183,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.