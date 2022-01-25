SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,662. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.