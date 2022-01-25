SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Gap Up to $326.54

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $326.54, but opened at $336.41. SBA Communications shares last traded at $323.20, with a volume of 1,381 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.16 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

