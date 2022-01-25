Scala Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Scala has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $855,096.33 and $14,364.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,461.85 or 0.06597649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,228.02 or 0.99769403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.