Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after buying an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.