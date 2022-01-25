Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Schroders has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

